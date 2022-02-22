L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $392.81

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €392.81 ($446.38) and traded as low as €345.20 ($392.27). L’Oréal shares last traded at €346.45 ($393.69), with a volume of 458,698 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €391.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €392.81.
About L’Oréal (EPA:OR)
