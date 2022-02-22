Lossless Price Tops $0.47 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06926895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,800.47 or 1.00318066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050177 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

