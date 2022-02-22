Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $3.93. 472,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 274,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.
Lottery.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRY)
Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.
