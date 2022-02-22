Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. 21,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,468. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 233,117 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

