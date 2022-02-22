Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.43

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 2741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

