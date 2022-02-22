Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lowered by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,325 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 35.6% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $112,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $218.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.68.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.