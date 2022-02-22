LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,927 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $527.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $555.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.45. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

