LPL Financial LLC Has $22.89 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2,304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

