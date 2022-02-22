LPL Financial LLC Makes New $22.68 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,680,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.03% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,905,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $337,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $17,431,000.

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

