LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LYTS opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

