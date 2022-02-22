LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.