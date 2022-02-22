Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 971.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.47 and a 200 day moving average of $398.36. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

