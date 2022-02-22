Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $79,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $15,580,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

