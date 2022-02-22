Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. 254,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,186,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
