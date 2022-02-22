Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.73. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

