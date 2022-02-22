Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40.

LXFR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 1,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $443.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Luxfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

