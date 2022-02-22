Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 5.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 5,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 702,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

