Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.61. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYSCF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

