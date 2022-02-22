Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.43.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
MDGL opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.31.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
