Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

MDGL opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

