MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 467,918 shares.The stock last traded at $15.89 and had previously closed at $15.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after buying an additional 213,242 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.