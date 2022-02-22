Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 273.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,555 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.05.

MGTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

