Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Magna International stock traded down C$3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$95.70. 1,522,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,823. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.35. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$93.24 and a 1 year high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

MG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.22.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

