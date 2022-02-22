Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.35

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.35 and traded as low as C$98.21. Magna International shares last traded at C$98.78, with a volume of 722,760 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$86.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$102.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.35.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

