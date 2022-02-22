Man Group plc Acquires 11,026 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Freedom worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freedom by 10,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Freedom by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freedom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Freedom by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

