Man Group plc Buys 44,500 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 717.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.05. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.