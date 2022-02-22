Man Group plc Has $4.20 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

