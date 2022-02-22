Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 480,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,678,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 249,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

