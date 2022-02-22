Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 285 ($3.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

