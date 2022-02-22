Man Group plc Sells 1,959 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Alleghany by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alleghany by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alleghany by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y opened at $687.80 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $601.26 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.