Man Group plc Sells 59,208 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Man Group plc cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,208 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

