Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Manchester United stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $577.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.
A number of research firms recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
About Manchester United
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
