Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manchester United stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $577.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

