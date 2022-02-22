Mango Markets (MNGO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $664,536.00

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.58 or 0.06894308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,655.28 or 1.00173276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050400 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

