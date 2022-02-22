Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.70. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 27,083 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

