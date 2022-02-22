Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

MTW stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 319,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Manitowoc by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

