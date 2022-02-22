Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.65-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 2,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 73.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

