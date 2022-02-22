Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Down 3.8%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.40). Approximately 33,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 30,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.54).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.71) target price on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.71) target price on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80. The firm has a market cap of £109.17 million and a P/E ratio of 40.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.76.

In other Manolete Partners news, insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £49,210 ($66,925.06).

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

