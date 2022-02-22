Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

