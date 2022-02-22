MAP Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $931,730.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $32.59 million and approximately $931,730.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.06947304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,070.41 or 1.00147401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050161 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

