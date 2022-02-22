Marie Myers Sells 4,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 10,025,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,005,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.