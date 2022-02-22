MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 120,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MKTW opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

