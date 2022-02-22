MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 5.7%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 3,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 155,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 120,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

