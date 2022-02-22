Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.39 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Maro has a total market cap of $46.39 million and $594,931.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00108824 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

