Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $77.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

