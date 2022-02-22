Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

