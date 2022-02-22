Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.38% of New Vista Acquisition worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.