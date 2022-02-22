Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 192,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Wendy’s worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 26.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.