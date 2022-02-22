Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,213,773 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

