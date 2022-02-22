Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 47,737 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 903.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Kirby worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 915,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,917 shares of company stock worth $2,882,368. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

