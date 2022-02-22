Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,143 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

