Marshall Wace LLP Sells 380,526 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,526 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,373,000 after acquiring an additional 139,603 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

TCOM opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

